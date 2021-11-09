Jake Paul Discusses Tyson Fury Trash Talk, Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore Fight, More

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jake Paul discussed his Dec. 18 fight with Tommy Fury on Monday and addressed the involvement of Fury's older brother, world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Paul told TMZ Sports that Tyson Fury has been talking trash to him in his direct messages on social media:

Paul even played a voice message in which the elder Fury said: "Jakey Boy, he's gonna annihilate you, Jakey!"

While Fury is backing his 7-0 brother against the 4-0 Paul, Paul has no hard feelings. The YouTube star admitted to having a lot of admiration for the world champ: "You can't hate the guy. Like Tyson, I love ... I love Tyson. I love that he's involved. Great entertainer. Unfortunately, I have to end his brother's career."

Paul also talked about a video that showed Tommy Fury training with his brother ahead of the fight.

He said the younger Fury looked "a little stiff and a little fat" and suggested he should stop trying to fight like his brother.

While the 24-year-old Paul is a perfect 4-0, the clash with Fury will mark his first fight against an actual boxer. Paul previously beat YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA guard Nate Robinson and former UFC stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Tommy Fury isn't as accomplished or well-known as his brother, but the 22-year-old is an up-and-comer with seven wins in seven fights, four by knockout.

Paul also discussed a potential fight between former NFL running back Frank Gore and former NBA guard Deron Williams on the undercard of Paul vs. Fury.

Paul said Gore vs. Williams is "99 percent confirmed," and he called the bout "massive" and said he is "super excited" for it to go down.