Lakers' Rajon Rondo Ejected for Flagrant-2 Foul on Hornets' Terry Rozier

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Rajon Rondo's day came to an early end Monday.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard was ejected from the game against the Charlotte Hornets for a flagrant foul. He swung down as Terry Rozier drove the lane and hit the Hornets guard on the top of the head.

Officials reviewed the play to determine whether it was a common foul and decided they saw enough to kick him out of the game.

Rondo had zero points and eight assists in 12 minutes off the bench prior to the ejection.

It left the Lakers, who are playing without the injured LeBron James, even more shorthanded.