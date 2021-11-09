X

    Stephen Curry Drops 50 Points, 10 Assists in Warriors’ Win over Hawks

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 9, 2021

    AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

    The Golden State Warriors might just be back, and they have a familiar face leading the way.

    Stephen Curry dropped 50 points while leading his team to a 127-113 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. He also had 10 assists, seven rebounds and three steals while shooting 14-of-28 from the field, 9-of-19 from deep and a perfect 13-of-13 from the free-throw line.

    There are few shows in all of sports that are better than when Curry gets rolling, and he wasted no time doing just that Monday.

    He scored the Warriors first 13 points to set the tone and helped them pull away in a dominant third quarter as they outscored Atlanta 41-20. His outside shooting and ability to get to the line was a major storyline in that decisive third.

    The result was a ninth win in 10 games for the Warriors, who are still playing without Klay Thompson.

    They are the only team in the NBA with fewer than three losses and appear to have returned as legitimate title contenders.

