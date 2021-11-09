Erik Spoelstra: Nikola Jokic's Shove on Markieff Morris Was 'Dangerous, Dirty Play'

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Erik Spoelstra was not happy with Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic after Monday's game.

Jokic knocked Markieff Morris to the ground with a blindside hit during the fourth quarter of Denver's 113-96 victory over the Miami Heat. The Heat coach called it "a very dangerous and dirty play" and said the fact Morris had his back turned to Jokic made it even more troubling.

"He's moving around in the locker room right now," Spoelstra told reporters when discussing Morris' status. "We'll do the necessary tests and do what we need to do to make sure he's OK."

Jimmy Butler was not happy with the reigning MVP after the play:

On the court, Jokic impressed with a triple-double of 25 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists while all five Nuggets starters scored in double figures. Will Barton also poured in 25 points, and Miami's inability to get key defensive stops turned the game into a runaway.

It was not for a lack of effort on Butler's part, as the Heat star finished with 31 points, eight assists and five rebounds as the only player on his team with more than 13 points for the game.

Yet the incident near the end of the contest when the outcome was no longer in doubt overshadowed anything that happened during the game.

Jokic was ejected and could face a fine or perhaps even a suspension from the league, and Morris' status will be something for Miami to monitor before it faces the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

Butler was given a technical foul, and Morris, who elbowed Jokic prior to the blindside hit, was given a flagrant foul and ejected.

The two teams play again on Nov. 29.