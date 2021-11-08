Giannis Antetokounmpo, NBA Champion Bucks Visit President Biden at the White House

Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks visited the White House to celebrate their championship from the 2020-21 season, making them the first NBA team to do so since the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

"To all the players, that's what you represent for so many people: Pride. Pride and decency," President Joe Biden said in his speech. "Just look at the enduring images during the Finals. Thousands of fans celebrating in the Deer District. ... You represented yourselves and your fans, your families and your organization and a great American city by staying true to who you are."

The Bucks, as is tradition, gave President Biden an honorary jersey:

The president also had a few jokes for the Bucks players, including Jrue Holiday:

"This is a great example that with hard work, with sacrifices, if you dedicate yourself and waking up every single day and try to get better in anything you do, in anything you love, and believe in your dreams, you can accomplish great things in life," superstar and Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo said in his speech. "I've done that my whole life, and I'm in the White House. This is us. You can never take moments like that for granted, but without hard work that would not be possible."

The previous four champions—the Golden State Warriors (twice), Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers—all skipped the White House visit during the presidency of Donald Trump.

The former president had disinvited the Warriors in 2017 after Stephen Curry told reporters he wasn't interested in visiting the White House and Kevin Durant said he didn't "respect who's in office right now."

There was no such animosity between the Bucks and President Biden, however, as the Milwaukee players seemed to enjoy their time in Washington.

The Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns in six games to win the 2020-21 NBA title. Antetokounmpo was brilliant in the clinching Game 6, posting 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks. For the series, he averaged 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.8 blocks and shot 61.8 percent from the field.

It was the sort of performance more than worthy of a trip to the White House.