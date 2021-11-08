Pittsburgh G Ithiel Horton Suspended Indefinitely After Arrest on Multiple Charges

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

The Pittsburgh Panthers men's basketball team reportedly suspended guard Ithiel Horton one day before Tuesday's season opener against The Citadel.

The Associated Press reported Horton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. The criminal complaint states he was not happy his car was being towed Saturday morning, attempted to run away as he was being handcuffed and hit a police officer with his cell phone.

Craig Meyer of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Pittsburgh said the indefinite suspension will last "until the legal process has been completed to the satisfaction of the university."

Horton was released on bail.

Meyer noted the Panthers are now shorthanded in the backcourt since Nike Sibande suffered a torn ACL and Jamarius Burton is working his way back from a knee procedure he underwent on Oct. 8 that was expected to keep him out for up to six weeks.

Horton started his collegiate career with Delaware but transferred to Pittsburgh after earning CAA All-Rookie Team honors as a freshman.

He averaged 8.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.5 steals per game while shooting 38.1 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from three-point range last season. The Panthers went 10-12 and missed the NCAA tournament, which they have not made since the 2015-16 campaign.

Pittsburgh plays notable nonconference games against West Virginia, Vanderbilt and Minnesota this season before starting ACC play. The Panthers open the season Tuesday, hosting The Citadel at home.