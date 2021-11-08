2022 NCAA Men's CBB Title Odds: Gonzaga Favored over Michigan, UCLA, Villanova

AP Photo/Young Kwak

After finishing one game short of a perfect 2020-21 season, Gonzaga is favored to win it all this year.

The Bulldogs have the best odds to win the 2021-22 NCAA men's basketball title at +650 ($100 bet could win $650), according to DraftKings.

Here are the top teams heading into Tuesday's start of the regular season:

Gonzaga: +650

Michigan: +1200

UCLA: +1200

Villanova: +1400

Memphis: +1500

Texas: +1500

Duke: +1500

Purdue: +1600

Kansas: +1600

Kentucky: +1600

Alabama: +2000

Illinois: +2000

Ohio State: +2200

Baylor: +2200

Gonzaga finished last season with a 31-1 record, with the only loss coming in the national championship game. Baylor earned an 86-70 win to claim its first men's basketball championship in school history.

While Baylor lost key players Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell to the NBA and MaCio Teague to graduation, Gonzaga remains strong thanks to the return of consensus preseason All-American Drew Timme.

Timme led the Bulldogs with 19.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game last year and should once again be one of the top big men in the country. The team also added Matthew Hurt, the No. 1 recruit in the 2021 class, per 247Sports, to create a frontcourt that could be impossible to defend.

UCLA is looking to build off its run to the Final Four while returning top scorers Johnny Juzang and Jaime Jaquez. Michigan will be led by Hunter Dickinson, who helped the Wolverines earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament last year before losing in the Elite Eight.

In both cases, the postseason experience could lead to more success in 2021-22.

Duke is coming off one of its worst seasons in recent memory, finishing 13-11 while missing the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1994-95. The Blue Devils still have high expectations in the final season for longtime head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who brings in the No. 5 recruiting class.

Memphis is also a team to watch as freshmen Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren try to turn around a program that hasn't reached the NCAA tournament since 2014.

