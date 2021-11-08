Collin Sexton Rumors: Cavs Interested in Long-Term Contract in 2022 NBA Free Agency

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly remain interested in signing Collin Sexton to a long-term contract despite failing to reach an agreement before the rookie extension deadline.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported talks fell apart over the Cavs' desire to add a fifth year to the deal. Sexton was looking for a four-year contract in the $100 million range.

