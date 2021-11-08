NFL Agent on Aaron Rodgers: 'I Definitely Think Some Teams' Won't Pursue Packers QB

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Some around the NFL believe Aaron Rodgers' recent comments on COVID-19 vaccination could affect the market for the Green Bay Packers quarterback next offseason.

"I definitely think some teams will stay away from him now, but he just needs one," an agent told Mike Sando of The Athletic.

"I think all this B.S. impacts his desirability to other teams," one executive said. "He may have to stay in Green Bay."

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week and missed his team's 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The quarterback is also unvaccinated and petitioned the NFL for his alternate treatment to count toward vaccination status, but he was denied, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

The 37-year-old had previously told reporters he was "immunized" when asked if he was vaccinated. On Friday, Rodgers explained himself on the Pat McAfee Show:

The interview featured other statements that have been widely criticized, including quoting Martin Luther King Jr. about his "moral obligation to object to unjust rules."

The quarterback also said he consulted with podcast host Joe Rogan and took ivermectin to help treat himself.

This could be enough for some teams to change their opinion about the three-time NFL MVP.

Rodgers was the subject of plenty of trade speculation last offseason while holding out before returning to the Packers in time for the preseason. His restructured contract still allows for a trade next offseason, providing the Packers with $19.3 million in cap savings if a deal is done before June 1, per Spotrac.

Jordan Love would then step into the starting role heading into his third season after being selected in the first round of the 2020 draft.

The latest news cycle could change the strategy, however, with fewer teams potentially willing to trade for Rodgers.

Of course, others believe the market will remain the same based on the talent on the field.

"Twenty-eight other teams are interested," another executive told Sando. "The only ones that aren’t are K.C., Buffalo, Seattle and Tampa Bay. And if they are not interested, they need to take a good look at who is heading up their personnel choices."