Report: Blazers' Investigation of Neil Olshey for Alleged Bullying Expanded, Extended

The law firm investigating the Portland Trail Blazers' workplace culture under general manager Neil Olshey is widening the scope of its inquiry, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

"O'Melveny & Myers—the firm enlisted to investigate the claims—extended its investigation to interviewing individuals outside of personnel at the practice facility and including former and current employees, sources said," per Haynes.

The Blazers announced Saturday they were "recently notified of concerns around workplace environment by non-player personnel at the practice facility." Because of that, they were hiring O'Melveny & Myers to perform "a full, fair and independent review."

Haynes originally reported that some Blazers employees "have been subjected to intimidation and profanity-laced tirades, among other bullying tactics" for a number of years. He added that some within the organization welcomed the investigation "after feeling voiceless and unheard for so long."

The Athletic's Jason Quick described Olshey's demeanor behind the scenes, writing Saturday how he "swears a lot" and "rants often." Quick added that the 56-year-old is "widely regarded as a full-time a-hole" in an ecosystem "where it seems everybody is accused of being an a-hole at one point or another."

The ongoing investigation is unfolding as the Blazers are attempting to improve upon a fourth first-round exit in five seasons in 2020-21. Following the franchise's announcement Saturday, Portland earned a 105-90 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

"The games continue. Our jobs continue. And that's all we can do," star point guard Damian Lillard told reporters after the game. "... I think the best way to lead is to focus on leading the team. We play basketball, and my job is to be the point guard and the captain of this team. And to continue to do that."

The Blazers hired Olshey as their GM in June 2012. He earned a promotion to president of basketball operations in 2015. He most recently signed an extension in May 2019, which keeps him under contract through the 2023-24 season.