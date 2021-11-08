Cavs' Collin Sexton's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn Meniscus; Return Timeline TBD

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Collin Sexton is out indefinitely after suffering a torn meniscus.

Sexton is averaging 16.0 points and 2.1 assists this season while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 24.4 percent from deep.

The 22-year-old was quite durable in his first three seasons, missing just 12 games last season after playing every game in his first two years with the Cavs.

With Sexton sidelined, Cleveland will rely on Darius Garland as its primary playmaker. Cedi Osman and Ricky Rubio also stand to see more playing time in Sexton's absence.

Sexton could be traded before the February deadline, as he's set to become a restricted free agent after the 2021-22 season. He was included in trade rumors during the offseason, so it wouldn't be surprising to see his name pop up again.