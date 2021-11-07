Raiders' Updated Depth Chart, WR Fantasy Outlook After DeSean Jackson Contract

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly signing veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson, according to multiple reports.

Here's a look at how the Raiders' updated offensive depth chart should look with Jackson in the fold, per Ourlads:

QB: Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota

RB: Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake, Peyton Barber, Jalen Richard

FB: Alec Ingold

LWR: Zay Jones, Dillon Stoner

SWR: Hunter Renfrow

RWR: Bryan Edwards, DeSean Jackson

TE: Darren Waller, Foster Moreau, Daniel Helm

LT: Kolton Miller, Brandon Parker

LG: John Simpson, Jordan Simmons

C: Andre James, Nick Martin

RG: Jermaine Eluemunor, Jordan Simmons

RT: Alex Leatherwood, Jackson Barton

Jackson, 34, appeared in seven games for the Los Angeles Rams this year after signing with the team in the offseason, catching just eight passes for 221 yards and a score. He was cut by the team on Tuesday after the Rams were reportedly unable to find a trade suitor for the veteran wideout, per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry.

"Obviously it was an experiment that we attempted," Rams general manager Les Snead told reporters after Jackson's release. "It didn't work out as well as we wanted it to, as DeSean wanted it to, as even Sean [McVay] wanted it to, especially those two because they have a relationship that probably goes, it does, I know for a fact, it goes deeper than football. Didn't work out for us and that is why we somewhat wanted to move in this direction and come up with a win-win in this situation."

In Las Vegas, the hope will be that Jackson can be a playmaker down the field for Carr and the Raiders offense. The team lost its best deep threat in Henry Ruggs III after he was released this week following his arrest.

Ruggs has been charged with multiple felonies after authorities said he crashed into another vehicle, killing the woman inside. Ruggs was allegedly traveling at 156 mph just prior to the crash and his blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit.

Jackson will offer the Raiders a speedy wideout still capable of stretching the field, albeit one who has only played 15 games across the past three seasons, largely hampered by injuries.

But if Jackson can remain healthy, he should be a nice addition for this offense.