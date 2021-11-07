Malik Turner's Updated Cowboys Fantasy Outlook After 2-TD Game vs. Broncos

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Malik Turner was impressive Sunday despite a 30-16 loss to the Denver Broncos. The Illinois native led the Cowboys on offense, catching five passes for 33 yards and two touchdowns.

However, fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to continue having a significant impact on the Dallas offense as the season continues.

Turner entered Sunday's game against the Broncos with just one target in four games this season. He likely only saw more production because Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb were dealing with hamstring and ankle injuries, respectively.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott only turned to Turner against Denver because the Broncos defense did a solid job of covering Cooper and Lamb. Cooper had two catches on five targets, while Lamb had just two catches on nine targets.

Turner sits behind Cooper, Lamb and Cedrick Wilson on Dallas' depth chart, and he hasn't been much of a factor throughout his four-year career. In three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks from 2018 to 2020, the undrafted receiver had just 17 catches for 265 yards and one touchdown on 25 targets across 21 games.

Veteran receiver Michael Gallup is also reportedly set to return from injury for the Cowboys in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons, which means Turner could be used even less in the coming weeks.

Turner is also rostered in zero percent of Yahoo Sports fantasy leagues, which indicates he's likely not going to be much of a fantasy factor as the season rolls on.

If fantasy managers are in need of a wide receiver entering Week 10, it's probably best to steer clear of Turner and focus on other players. New York Jets WR Jamison Crowder (rostered in 24 percent of Yahoo leagues), Los Angeles Rams WR Van Jefferson (rostered in 43 percent of Yahoo leagues) and Miami Dolphins WR DeVante Parker (rostered in 43 percent of Yahoo leagues) would be better additions.