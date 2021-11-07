Trae Young on Ref Giving Him a Tech: 'I Guess It's Personal with Some of These Guys'

AP Photo/Matt York

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young believes he was issued a technical during Saturday's loss to the Phoenix Suns because sometimes it's "personal" with officials.

"Dre was getting hounded by CP in the post," Young said, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. "I asked him, 'You didn't see that? You didn't see that?' He gave me a tech. I guess it's personal with some of these guys."

The point guard was issued the technical foul with Atlanta nursing a two-point lead with just more than three minutes remaining. While Devin Booker missed the ensuing free throw, the Suns were still able to complete the comeback for the 121-117 win.

Phoenix outscored the Hawks 35-19 in the decisive fourth quarter.

The Hawks are now just 4-6 on the season after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2020-21 campaign.