Kyrie Irving Rumors: Nets PG Expected to Be on Ballot for 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Kyrie Irving's only appearance of the 2021-22 season may be at the All-Star Game.

Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported the Brooklyn Nets point guard is expected to be on the All-Star Game ballot despite not playing a single game all season. Since all players on every roster are included on the ballot and Irving is technically on Brooklyn's roster even though the team decided not to have him play, fans will apparently have the chance to vote for him.

New York City rules prevent Irving from playing home games because he is unvaccinated against COVID-19, and the Nets said he will not play road games as a part-time participant for the team.

The All-Star Game is scheduled for Feb. 20 and will take place in Cleveland, so Irving would have the chance to take the court in front of Cavaliers fans if he was selected and chose to play.

Cleveland does not have the same vaccine mandates as New York does.

Irving played in Cleveland during the first six seasons of his career after the Cavaliers selected him with the No. 1 pick of the 2011 draft. His three-pointer in crunch time in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals win over the Golden State Warriors remains one of the most famous shots in league history.

Lewis noted the NBA's All-Star selection process includes fans making up half of the vote and the media and players splitting the other half.

It appeared as if there might have been something of an opening for Irving to return to the Nets this season when head coach Steve Nash told reporters the team would welcome him back if New York's mandates changed after Tuesday's mayoral election.

However, New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams appeared on CNN and said there are no plans to change the mandates, per Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated.

Irving's absence has left Brooklyn without one of its three stars. The presence of Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant was a primary reason the team was widely considered among the title favorites coming into the season, although it is still a solid 6-3 without the point guard.

The Nets have won four straight games following a slow start and play at the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.