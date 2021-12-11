Lakers' Anthony Davis Ruled out vs. Thunder with Knee Injury

Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has officially been ruled out for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with left knee soreness.

Davis was initially listed as a game-time decision after waking up with knee soreness.

Davis has played a significant role in L.A.'s success this season, averaging 24 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 25 games. He ranks second on the Lakers in points and first in rebounds.

The 28-year-old has struggled with injuries dating back to the 2020-21 campaign when he missed 36 regular-season games with calf and Achilles ailments. He also experienced knee and groin issues during L.A.'s first-round playoff series loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Davis has missed just one game this season entering Friday night's contest. His absence will undoubtedly hinder the Lakers, as the team is 13-13, seventh place in the Western Conference after a seventh place finish last season.

The Lakers have had plenty of issues this season despite having Davis mostly healthy. The team overhauled its roster over the summer, parting ways with Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell, among others, while adding players like Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard.

The significant roster changes have resulted in chemistry issues. Howard and Davis even got into an altercation on the bench in the Lakers' second game of the season, which led franchise great Magic Johnson to call out the team's issues on Twitter.

The Lakers have a lot to figure out, but it's a long season, and the team is primed to make the playoffs for the third straight year with the talent it acquired over the summer.