    Damian Lillard, Blazers Beat Lakers 105-90 as LeBron James Sits with Abdominal Injury

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 7, 2021

    AP Photo/Steve Dykes

    The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the visiting Los Angeles Lakers 105-90 on Saturday at the Moda Center.

    Damian Lillard broke out of his shooting slump by hitting 9-of-19 shots (6-of-14 from three-point range) en route to game-high 25 points. The six-time All-Star entered Saturday shooting just 33.8 percent from the field.

    Thanks in part to his efforts, the Blazers led 51-36 at halftime before pouring in 42 more third-quarter points for a 93-62 edge going into the final 12 minutes. L.A. outscored Portland 28-12 in a garbage-time fourth quarter to make this game closer than it appeared.

    The 5-5 Lakers played without LeBron James, who is out with an abdominal strain. ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported Thursday that James is expected to miss "at least one week," per a source.

    Lakers big man Anthony Davis, who was listed as questionable on the injury report with a right thumb sprain, started but left after just seven minutes due to a stomach illness. Carmelo Anthony started for Davis in the second half.

    The 5-5 Blazers are on a two-game win streak.

        

    Notable Performances

    Lakers PG Russell Westbrook: 8 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals

    Lakers F Carmelo Anthony: 12 points, 2 blocks

    Blazers PG Damian Lillard: 25 points, 6 assists, 2 steals

    Blazers SG CJ McCollum: 12 points, 4 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

    Blazers C Jusuf Nurkic: 15 points, 17 rebounds, 3 steals

        

    Dame Time Returns

    Lillard has made the All-Star team each of the last four seasons. During that stretch, he has shot 44.9 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from three-point range, per Basketball-Reference. The Oakland, California native has a penchant for pulling up from midcourt logos and drilling shots from 30-plus feet and delivering late-game daggers on a consistent basis.

    That Damian Lillard had not appeared through the first nine games as the Blazers struggled to a 4-5 start. The 10-year NBA veteran entered Saturday averaging just 17.9 points on 33.7 percent shooting (21.7 percent from three-point range).

    That changed this weekend as Lillard's sweet shooting helped end this game early.

    Lillard started the game with 10 points in five minutes capped by a three-pointer with two Lakers in his vicinity:

    Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

    10 points in 5 minutes for Dame <a href="https://t.co/oyMsjjhjxg">pic.twitter.com/oyMsjjhjxg</a>

        

    That helped the Blazers lead the Lakers 36-14 after one quarter, and Portland never looked back.

    He did it all for Portland as he knocked down threes and took on defenders one-on-one in mid-range:

    NBA TV @NBATV

    Dame launches from deep 🎯 <a href="https://t.co/ieJCsB2rCY">pic.twitter.com/ieJCsB2rCY</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Dame in the zone.<br><br>He's got 25 through 3Q.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/NBATV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBATV</a> <a href="https://t.co/zm70mZCQgv">pic.twitter.com/zm70mZCQgv</a>

    As Lakers reported Mike Trudell said early in the night, Lillard's hot shooting wasn't a surprise.

    Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

    Lillard breaking a shooting slump against the Lakers here. He hadn’t shot above 37% for 4 straight games, but comes out 3 for 4 tonight, which isn’t a surprise.

    He also joined some elite company along the way, per Jay Allen of Rip City Radio 620:

    Jay Allen @PDXjay

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/Dame_Lillard?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Dame_Lillard</a> just scored the 17,000th point of his career. Playing in his 692nd game, he is the 17th-fastest player to reach that total in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA</a> history. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RipCity?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RipCity</a>

    The guess here is that Lillard's 2021-22 season closely resembles his Saturday output rather than his opening nine-game stretch. It's a long season ahead regardless as the Blazers look t produce a playoff-bound regular season en route to a deep postseason run.

        

    What's Next?

    Both teams will play their next games in Los Angeles' Staples Center.

    L.A. will host the Charlotte Hornets on Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET. One day later, the Blazers will play the Clippers at 10 p.m.

