Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Details of Browns Contract Restructure Revealed

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to hit waivers Monday, and the particulars of his revised contract are surfacing Saturday.

The Browns reportedly converted a "significant amount" of Beckham's remaining salary to a roster bonus, according to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio. If the 29-year-old is claimed on waivers, he'll receive his remaining salary and roster bonus from his new team. If he goes unclaimed, the Browns won't have to pay the bonus. However, they will have to pay his remaining salary.

