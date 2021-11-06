WWE Rumors: Keith Lee Had 'Attitude Issues' Backstage Prior to Release from Contract

Photo credit: WWE.com

Before Keith Lee's surprising release from WWE on Thursday, some within the company reportedly felt as though he had "attitude issues."

PWTorch's Wade Keller said this week on the PWTorch VIP podcast (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News) that he was told by people in WWE that Lee had a negative attitude based on how frustrated he had become.

Keller noted that while one person said Lee had "perceived attitude issues," others came out and said definitively that he had "attitude problems."

Keller further reported that even some in the company who were rooting for Lee to succeed "became frustrated with him."

Keller was told that Lee's mood would become "altered" at times when he was asked to lose matches.

Lee was largely booked as a dominant force during his time in NXT, holding both the NXT and North American Championships, but that wasn't always the case after he was called up to the main roster in 2020.

After missing about five months because of heart issues brought on by a COVID-19 diagnosis, Lee lost his first match in July against Bobby Lashley.

Lee was used sparingly after that and then underwent a character transformation, with WWE ditching his "Limitless" nickname to call him Keith "Bearcat" Lee.

The 36-year-old veteran wrestled only one televised match under that gimmick before WWE released him along with 17 other Superstars on Thursday.

Lee's fiance, Mia Yim, was one of the 17 other wrestlers WWE parted ways with.

While Lee did not reach the heights most expected him to on the WWE main roster, he figures to be a highly sought-after commodity on the free-agent market, with AEW, Impact Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and other promotions likely having interest.

