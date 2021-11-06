Stephen Curry on Warriors' 7-1 Start to Season: 'I'm Not Surprised at All'

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry said he's not surprised by the team's 7-1 record, which is tied with the Utah Jazz for the best mark in the NBA.

Curry discussed the Dubs' strong start to the 2021-22 season following a 126-85 blowout win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night:

"We got guys that understand basketball, understand how to play. There's always good intentions with what we're trying to do even if it doesn't necessarily work out. ... We're all trying to do the right things and understand the philosophy of how we've got to create shots. And then obviously defensively, our principles that we need to rely on every night.

"So the record's great. It's eight games in, a lot of season left, but the way that we're succeeding and the way that we're kind of opening up games, just putting good stretches of basketball together, I'm not surprised at all."

Curry has led the charge with MVP-level numbers in the season's early stages, averaging 25.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 4.9 threes and 1.3 steals.

While it was always possible the Warriors could inch back toward the championship conversation this season based on their talent level, the campaign was expected to take on more of a slow burn until Klay Thompson could return from the torn ACL and torn Achilles that forced him to miss the last two seasons.

Instead, Golden State has come out firing. The usual suspects are producing, with Curry leading the offense, Draymond Green the stalwart on defense and Andrew Wiggins doing a little bit of everything, but they aren't the only ones making an impact.

Jordan Poole (17.6 PPG) ranks second on the team in scoring and Damion Lee (13.1) is fourth, while the return of Andre Iguodala has provided a major boost to the team's wing defense.

Iguodala, who won three titles during his first stint with the Warriors from 2013 through 2019, said he's already getting a vibe that this team could do "something special" at full strength:

"I've seen a lot, played for a lot of different coaches. I've been in a lot of different environments. Just take a look around the league, see how teams are set up, see how they're playing, see how the game's being played. You can kind of size yourself up with other teams. We got two starters who are out [Thompson and James Wiseman], so we got an opportunity to do something special, but we got to continue to try and get better every single day and find our weaknesses before other teams do."

Add in a strong group of depth players, led by Nemanja Bjelica, Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II, and Golden State should have more than enough impact contributors to sustain its success during the ups and downs of an 82-game schedule, especially once Thompson and Wiseman return. Neither has a definitive timetable.

For now, the Warriors, who also own the league's best average point differential at 13.7, will look to keep rolling without them as their eight-game homestand continues Sunday night against the Houston Rockets (1-7).