Browns' Myles Garrett Expresses Disappointment with Odell Beckham Jr.'s Release

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett expressed disappointment with how Odell Beckham Jr.'s time with the franchise came to an end while meeting with reporters on Friday after the wide receiver's release.

“For it to spiral out of control like this, I feel like it shouldn’t have gone this far. But now, I don’t make those decisions," Garrett said. "At the end of the day, we’ve got to come together as a team and surround ourselves with the people in this building and move forward. At the end of the day, nobody’s going to stop and wait for us to pick up the pieces.”

Garrett added: "It was quicker than anyone expected. I wish we got a little bit more communication between upper management and the players, a little bit more knowledge of what was going on, because it seemed just like it happened overnight. Things just like kinda snowballed. Wish we would have just known and that's the tough part. I feel like that happens a lot in the league where things are just happening to players and we have to react instead of having some communication from the top down."

Beckham was released Friday after his father, Odell Beckham Sr., posted a video Tuesday on Instagram highlighting when quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't throw the ball to his son or missed him when he was wide-open.

The wide receiver never reached out to Mayfield to address the issue, per ESPN's Jake Trotter, and was then excused from Browns practices on Wednesday and Thursday before being cut.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Beckham reportedly asked to be traded multiple times, including in the offseason when he was coming off ACL surgery, per Cleveland.com. He also asked to be traded after a 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, a game in which he had just one catch for six yards.

Aside from a 1,000-plus-yard season in his first year with the Browns, the 29-year-old has struggled to develop a connection with Mayfield and only appeared in seven games last year because of injury, in addition to being largely ineffective this season.

Despite his struggles, Beckham is expected to have several suitors. The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly shown interest and could circle back if the receiver is a free agent after clearing waivers.

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Von Miller and cornerback Jalen Ramsey have also recruited Beckham since his release. It would be no surprise if general manager Les Snead makes a run for the former New York Giant, given everything he's done to make the team a legitimate Super Bowl contender this year.