Von Miller Recruits Odell Beckham Jr. to Rams on Instagram After Browns Release

Von Miller Recruits Odell Beckham Jr. to Rams on Instagram After Browns ReleaseNovember 6, 2021
Four days after being acquired by the Los Angeles Rams, Von Miller is hard at work recruiting another former Pro Bowler to join him.
In a post on Instagram, Miller wished receiver Odell Beckham Jr. a happy birthday and told him to "come to the [Rams] so we can chase this ring together."
The Cleveland Browns announced Friday they are finalizing an agreement with Beckham to release him. He will have to pass through waivers before becoming a free agent.
It could be difficult for the Rams to get Beckham. They sit 30th out of 32 teams in the NFL's waiver order thanks to their 7-1 record.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns are working to convert Beckham's base salary into a signing bonus to lower his cap hit. That will presumably make it easier for interested teams to put in a waiver claim.
Even if the Rams don't land Beckham, their offense should be fine. Cooper Kupp is on a historic pace with 924 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Robert Woods has also been excellent with 458 yards and four scores on 38 catches.