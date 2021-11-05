Von Miller Recruits Odell Beckham Jr. to Rams on Instagram After Browns Release

AP Photo/Kirk Irwin

Four days after being acquired by the Los Angeles Rams, Von Miller is hard at work recruiting another former Pro Bowler to join him.

In a post on Instagram, Miller wished receiver Odell Beckham Jr. a happy birthday and told him to "come to the [Rams] so we can chase this ring together."

The Cleveland Browns announced Friday they are finalizing an agreement with Beckham to release him. He will have to pass through waivers before becoming a free agent.

It could be difficult for the Rams to get Beckham. They sit 30th out of 32 teams in the NFL's waiver order thanks to their 7-1 record.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns are working to convert Beckham's base salary into a signing bonus to lower his cap hit. That will presumably make it easier for interested teams to put in a waiver claim.

Even if the Rams don't land Beckham, their offense should be fine. Cooper Kupp is on a historic pace with 924 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Robert Woods has also been excellent with 458 yards and four scores on 38 catches.