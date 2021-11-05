Woj: 76ers Fined Ben Simmons $360K for Missing Pistons Game, Plan to Keep Fining PG

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly resumed fining guard Ben Simmons amid his absence from the team.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers fined Simmons his game salary of $360,000 for missing Thursday's game against the Detroit Pistons.

Wojnarowski noted the 76ers had stopped fining Simmons two weeks ago after initially doing so in his standoff with the team, but they started fining him again since he is being uncooperative with the organization's attempts to help him with his mental health.

After practicing with the team and progressing toward playing in games, Simmons told the Sixers he was not mentally ready to play, per Wojnarowski.

While Simmons has been working with mental health professionals through the National Basketball Players Association, he has not shared any information with the Sixers regarding his meetings or progress, Wojnarowski reported.

Simmons has also reportedly refused to accept consultation from specialists provided by the organization.

The 76ers plan to continue fining Simmons and placing his salary in an escrow account until he begins cooperating and fulfills other obligations related to basketball, according to Wojnarowski.

After he struggled during the playoffs last season and the top-seeded Sixers were eliminated by the Atlanta Hawks in the second round, Simmons asked to be traded.

Head coach Doc Rivers confirmed the request during an appearance on ESPN's First Take in September, but he also expressed a desire for the two sides to smooth things over.

Simmons unexpectedly reported to the team in October and began practicing, but he was soon sent home and suspended for refusing to take part in a drill.

At just 25 years old, the 2016 No. 1 overall draft pick is a three-time All-Star and finished second in NBA Defensive Player of the Year voting last season.

He owns career averages of 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game in four seasons.

The big issues for the Aussie have been injuries and his struggles as a shooter, both from beyond the arc and the free-throw line.

Simmons has made only five three-pointers and shoots 59.7 percent from the charity stripe. He was especially bad during last season's playoffs, making 34.2 percent of his free-throw attempts.

Simmons is available via trade, but president Daryl Morey said last month the Sixers need a "difference-maker" in return, and they have yet to pull the trigger on a deal.

The 76ers are under no obligation to do so since Simmons is under contract through the 2024-25 season.