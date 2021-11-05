Carson Wentz Was 'Freaking Flawless' Against Jets, Colts' Frank Reich Says

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich was quite the fan of Carson Wentz's performance during Thursday's 45-30 win over the New York Jets.

"Carson Wentz was freaking flawless tonight," he told reporters. "Flawless."

Wentz was dialed in from the start and finished 22-of-30 passing for 272 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The Colts scored touchdowns on all four of their first-half drives with the quarterback finding Jack Doyle and Michael Pittman Jr. for scores during that stretch. It put the Jets in comeback mode from the early going, which was a daunting task considering they were already without Zach Wilson and lost quarterback Mike White to a forearm injury in the first half.

Josh Johnson actually put up solid numbers for the Jets at 27-of-41 passing for 317 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, but much of his production came in garbage time after the outcome was essentially decided.

It was far from a one-man show on Indianapolis' side, as Wentz took advantage of a strong rushing attack that set the tone out of the gate.

Jonathan Taylor was unstoppable with 172 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, and Nyheim Hines started the scoring by bouncing to the outside for a long touchdown run in the first quarter.

Taylor in particular forced New York to devote more attention to slowing the run, which opened up the aerial attack for Wentz to take advantage.

The Colts are still just 4-5 overall but improved to 4-2 in their last six games after an abysmal start. With a winnable game against the Jacksonville Jaguars up next, they should continue their momentum and move to .500 as they look to set up a late playoff run down the stretch.

If Wentz remains "flawless," Indianapolis will likely be a factor into December.