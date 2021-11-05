Suns' Monty Williams Addresses 'Serious' Allegations Against Robert Sarver

Set Number: X163848 TK1

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams addressed the numerous allegations of racism and misogyny made against team owner Robert Sarver on Thursday night.

"As someone who is the caretaker of a program, I find all these things that are being said serious in nature," Williams told reporters. "It takes courage to come out and express yourself. But at the same time, I'm aware there are two sides to this equation. ... We still have to wait to see how clear the facts can appear."

Williams added that he spoke to Chris Paul about the matter, and that "as far as Chris is concerned, I think he probably feels the same way. I can't speak for him."

Earlier Thursday, ESPN's Baxter Holmes released a story that recounted numerous instances of racism, misogyny and sexually inappropriate language from Sarver and detailed Sarver's creation of a toxic workplace culture. Holmes interviewed over 70 current and former employees with the team from the past 17 years.

"The level of misogyny and racism is beyond the pale," a Suns co-owner told Holmes. "It's embarrassing as an owner."

"There's literally nothing you could tell me about him from a misogynistic or race standpoint that would surprise me," a former Suns basketball executive added.

Sarver and the Suns have denied the allegations:

"I've never called anyone or any group of people the N-word, or referred to anyone or any group of people by the N-word, either verbally or in writing," Sarver said in a statement. "I don't use that word. It is abhorrent and ugly and denigrating and against everything I believe in."

The NBA is investigating the allegations:

Williams noted that the allegations in Holmes' piece took place before he became head coach.

"If any of that stuff happened while I was here, I wouldn't be in this seat," he said. "The league is doing an investigation, and we'll know more obviously once that is settled."