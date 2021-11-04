Penguins HC Mike Sullivan Will Miss Game vs. Flyers Because of COVID-19 Protocols

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced that head coach Mike Sullivan will not be on the bench for Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers because of COVID-19 protocols.

With Sullivan out, assistant Todd Reirden will serve as the Pens' head coach for the Metropolitan Division contest.

Additionally, captain Sidney Crosby is in COVID-19 protocols following a positive test. Defensemen Brian Dumoulin, Chad Ruhwedel and Marcus Pettersson are also in COVID-19 protocols, per ESPN's Greg Wyshynski.

With Evgeni Malkin having missed the entire season because of injury and Crosby having appeared in only one game, the Penguins are off to a slow start in 2021-22.

Through eight games, the Pens are 3-3-2, which leaves them in last place in the Eastern Conference's Metropolitan Division (the New York Islanders have eight points but in one fewer game).

The 53-year-old Sullivan is in the midst of his seventh season as head coach of the Penguins after previously serving as head coach of his hometown Boston Bruins for two seasons.

All told, Sullivan owns a 254-134-45 version in Pittsburgh and has led the team to the playoffs in each of the past six seasons.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Penguins have not made it out of the first round of the playoffs in the past four seasons, but they did win the Stanley Cup in each of Sullivan's first two seasons at the helm.

Sullivan's absence is softened by the fact that Reirden brings some experience to the table.

Reirden spent five seasons in the NHL as a defenseman and has been a coach since 2007, including with the Pens from 2010-14. He served as the head coach of the Washington Capitals for two seasons from 2018-20, compiling an 89-46-16 record.