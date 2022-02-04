Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Ruled out vs. Clippers with Hamstring Injury

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony suffered a right hamstring strain in the first half of Thursday's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers and was ruled out the rest of the game, according to Mike Trudell.

The Lakers said Anthony will be re-evaluated on Friday to determine if more tests are needed, per Bill Oram of The Athletic.

Anthony had seven points, two rebounds and a block in 11 minutes before coming out of the game. Coming into the day, he averaged 13.6 points and 4.2 rebounds in 49 appearances.

The 37-year-old is in his first season in Los Angeles and was excellent for Portland after signing with the team in November 2019, averaging 15.4 points and 6.3 rebounds in his first season before posting 13.4 points per game off the bench last year.

The addition has been a solid one for the Lakers as they retooled their roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

With James currently sidelined due to a knee injury and Anthony banged up, Kent Bazemore figures to be in line for a bump in minutes alongside fellow wings Stanley Johnson, Malik Monk, Austin Reaves and Talen Horton-Tucker.