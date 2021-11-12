Giannis Antetokounmpo Ruled Out for Bucks vs. Celtics with Ankle Injury

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play Friday night against the Boston Celtics.

According to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Giannis had been listed as probable for the game with a sprained ankle before getting ruled out.

Giannis is off to another strong start this season, averaging 26.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.1 steals per game in 12 contests.

Milwaukee has struggled a bit as a team out of the gates, though, with a 6-6 record, which is good for ninth in the Eastern Conference.

The 26-year-old battled through a hyperextended left knee in last year's postseason that cost him Games 5 and 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, both Bucks wins.

Antetokounmpo returned for the NBA Finals, though, and had a monster series, averaging 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.2 steals per contest as the Bucks won the series in six games.

His Game 6 performance (50 points, 14 rebounds, five blocks, 17-of-19 from the foul line) was one of the finest NBA Finals performances in league history.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It's no surprise that the two-time MVP came up big, and continues to do so, for Milwaukee. So long as he's a Buck—and it seems likely he'll remain with the organization for the duration, or at least the majority, of his career—they'll be in contention.

With Giannis out for Friday's game, the Bucks' depth will be tested against the Celtics.

Milwaukee is also without All-Star forward Khris Middleton due to COVID-19 protocols, meaning head coach Mike Budenholzer will lean heavily on guard Jrue Holiday to be the go-to guy.

Forward Bobby Portis also figures to get a lot of run, as center Brook Lopez is out due to a back injury as well.