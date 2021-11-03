Steve Nash: Kyrie Irving Will Be Welcomed Back by Nets If NYC Changes Vaccine Mandate

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash told reporters Wednesday that unvaccinated point guard Kyrie Irving would be welcomed back to the team if New York City's vaccine mandate for professional athletes ever becomes less strict.

NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams did leave the door open for some potential changes regarding the city's mandates.

"We need to revisit how we are going to address the vaccine mandates," he said on MSNBC's Morning Joe show Wednesday (h/t Amanda Woods and Sam Raskin of the New York Post). "Now, I stated I did not want to Monday-morning-quarterback the mayor. This is his time to be the man, he has to make the decisions."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.