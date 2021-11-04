Kevin Durant Drops 32 to Lead Nets Past Trae Young, Hawks for 3rd Straight Win

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Kevin Durant scored 32 points on 13-of-20 shooting to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 117-108 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday in Barclays Center.

KD led six Nets with double-digit scoring figures on a night where the Nets made 22 of 48 three-pointers. Joe Harris got all 18 of his points from behind the three-point line, and James Harden knocked down five en route to his 16-point, 11-assist evening.

The hot shooting helped Brooklyn outscore Atlanta 34-20 in the third quarter. The Nets led by double digits for the entire fourth quarter until a pair of Trae Young free throws in the final minute.

De'Andre Hunter led the Hawks with 26 points, making all six of his three-pointers along the way. Clint Capela added a 13-point, 16-rebound double-double.

Young struggled, shooting just 6-of-22 for 21 points. He ended up with a near triple-double after amassing 10 assists and nine rebounds as well.

The 5-3 Nets have won three straight. The 4-4 Hawks have lost three of their last four games.

Notable Performances

Hawks SF De'Andre Hunter: 26 points

Hawks PG Trae Young: 21 points, 10 assists, 9 rebounds

Hawks C Clint Capela: 13 points, 16 rebounds

Nets F Kevin Durant: 32 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists

Nets G/F Joe Harris: 18 points, 6 rebounds

Nets PG James Harden: 16 points, 11 assists

What's Next?

Atlanta will host the Utah Jazz on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. Brooklyn will visit the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on Friday at 7 p.m.

