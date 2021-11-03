76ers' Danny Green Expected to Miss 'At Least a Couple of Games,' Doc Rivers Says

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers guard Danny Green suffered a hamstring injury in Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers and it could keep him out for an extended stretch.

"My guess is at least a couple of games. At least," head coach Doc Rivers told reporters Wednesday.

Green had already been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls with what was described as left hamstring tightness.

The guard had started all seven games for the 76ers this season, averaging 6.6 points per game while shooting 43.8 percent from three-point range.

His scoring average (career 8.9 PPG) is down, but his shooting remains elite. The 34-year-old has made 40.1 percent of shots from beyond the arc and finished last year with a 40.5 percent mark in 69 starts.

Green is also known for his defensive prowess, helping him finish fourth on the team in win shares last season behind Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris, per Basketball Reference.

The 76ers will miss his production on both ends, although Matisse Thybulle can step in as an elite defender who can match up with the best perimeter players in the league.

Furkan Korkmaz will also play more minutes if Philadelphia needs an additional scoring punch. The wing is averaging 10.9 points and 3.3 assists per game in 2021-22.

Philadelphia's depth will still be tested as it tries to stay among the top teams in the Eastern Conference.