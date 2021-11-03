Brad Aldrich's Name Crossed out on Stanley Cup After Blackhawks Investigation

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Hockey Hall of Fame confirmed to The Athletic it has crossed out the name of former Chicago Blackhawks assistant coach Brad Aldrich from the Stanley Cup following an investigation into the club's mishandling of an allegation he sexually assaulted a former player.

The Blackhawks requested Aldrich's name be removed from the Cup as the club continues dealing with the fallout from the investigation. Ryan Rishaug of TSN reported the Hall of Fame crossed out Aldrich's name when the names for last season's Tampa Bay Lightning were added.

This is the second time a name has been crossed out on the Cup. The NHL had the Hall remove Basil Pocklington, the father of former Edmonton Oilers owner Peter Pocklington, after his name was etched onto the Cup following the 1983-84 Stanley Cup.

