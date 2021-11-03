Report: Ben Simmons Told 76ers' Daryl Morey He's Not Ready for Return to Game Action

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

There is still no timetable for Ben Simmons' potential return to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported 76ers president Daryl Morey "approached" Simmons on Wednesday to discuss his return, but the three-time All-Star said he is still not mentally ready to take the floor and is seeking professional help.

Simmons is yet to play this season.

This comes after ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported Tuesday that: "There has been frustration mounting, according to people close to the situation, that Ben has not been accepting any of the help the team has offered him, in terms of helping him with his mental readiness. He has been working with mental-health professionals through the players association, but thus far, I'm told he hasn't really kept the team in the loop on that."

Charania previously reported in October that Simmons told his teammates and head coach Doc Rivers he wasn't ready to take the court.

Tobias Harris and Danny Green both offered their support, and Joel Embiid asked the LSU product why he wanted to be traded. Simmons reiterated that he wasn't quite ready to play in Philadelphia at this stage.

The 76ers suspended him for one game Oct. 19 after he was kicked out of practice for not engaging with the team.

Simmons' future with Philadelphia has been a major storyline since the 76ers were eliminated by the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the playoffs last season. He struggled in that series, passed up an open dunk at one point and didn't pose much of an offensive threat, which led to frustration from fans and his teammates.

Trade rumors circulated throughout the offseason, but he is still on the team and may eventually return to help it compete as a contender in the Eastern Conference.

Despite his shooting woes, Simmons is a three-time All-Star and two-time All-Defensive selection who can impact the game in a number of ways. He is a triple-double threat whenever he takes the floor and averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game last season.