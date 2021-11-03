Chris Grier: Dolphins Believe in Tua Tagovailoa Despite Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier reaffirmed the franchise's belief in Tua Tagovailoa following a reported pursuit of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Grier told reporters Wednesday that pursuing Watson was "no different" from how the team approaches any other position on the field. He added the Dolphins are "very happy" with Tagovailoa.

As much as Grier and the Miami front office might say otherwise, it's difficult not to view the team's interest in Watson as a reflection of its feelings on Tagovailoa. If the Dolphins thought the 2020 first-round pick could one day reach an All-Pro level, then they presumably wouldn't have looked to add Watson in the first place.

CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora also reported in September that head coach Brian Flores "would have preferred to select Justin Herbert over Tagovailoa." Grier denied that rumor, but the report's existence only furthered the perception about how skeptically the organization views its franchise quarterback.

Now, Miami is left to deal with the consequences after failing to strike a deal with the Texans before Tuesday's deadline.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Through five starts in 2021, Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,040 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. Compared to fellow draftees Herbert (1,994 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions) and Joe Burrow (2,215 yards, 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions), the southpaw has yield underwhelming returns.

To that end, it wouldn't be surprising if the Dolphins are having misgivings about orienting their future around Tagovailoa.

The Arizona Cardinals used a first-round pick on Josh Rosen in 2018 and traded him away one year later when the opportunity to select Kyler Murray presented itself. Dwayne Haskins, a 2019 first-round pick, didn't last two full seasons with the Washington Football Team.

Grier is undoubtedly in a difficult position because he can't come out publicly and say the Dolphins are losing faith in Tagovailoa. However, the rumors that have surrounded the team in recent months are certainly giving that impression.