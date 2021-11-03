Warriors Rumors: Wiseman, Kuminga Not Available to 76ers in Ben Simmons Trade Talks

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

If the Golden State Warriors pursue a trade for Ben Simmons, they reportedly won't include their top two draft picks from the past two years.

Appearing on the HoopsHype Podcast, Anthony Slater of The Athletic said it's hard to "see a fit with the Warriors" for Simmons because team governor Joe Lacob "values [Jonathan] Kuminga and [James] Wiseman and their futures more than other teams do right now."

Slater added Lacob will need a "home run type of" offer to move Kuminga or Wiseman.

Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, other executives around the NBA think that Golden State would be a good landing spot for Simmons if the team decides to pursue a trade.

“Can you imagine him with those shooters out there, and he’s playing defense, rebounding and pushing the ball, running, gunning, and finishing? He’d flourish in their style of play,” one executive said.

Evan Massey of NBAAnalysis.net reported last week that Simmons prefers a trade to the Warriors.

Simmons remains at odds with the Philadelphia 76ers as the two sides attempt to work out a solution that is amenable to both sides.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers have grown "increasingly frustrated" with Simmons over his "refusal to accept organizational assistance to address his mental readiness to play."

Simmons told his 76ers teammates and management near the start of the 2021-22 regular season that he wasn't mentally ready to play, per Wojnarowski.

There's no indication that the Warriors need Simmons to increase their playoff chances this year. They have won five of their first six games, rank third in defensive rating (99.4) and fifth in net rating (plus-7.8), per Basketball Reference.

Wiseman, the No. 2 pick in 2020, has yet to appear in a game this season after undergoing knee surgery in April. He was cleared to participate in full practice on Monday, but a timetable for his return to games has yet to be determined.

Kuminga, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 draft, and Moses Moody were assigned to Santa Cruz, the Warriors' G League affiliate, on Tuesday. Kuminga only appeared in one of Golden State's first six games prior to being moved to the G League.