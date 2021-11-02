Report: NBA Competition Committee Eyes Rule Change for Transition 'Take' Fouls

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

The NBA's Competition Committee recommended the league office come up with a rule change to discourage teams from committing "take" fouls designed to stop transition opportunities.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news. It's unclear how the league would disincentivize those calls, though it could easily adjust the clear-path foul to include intentional fouls that stop easy buckets for the opposing team.

The NBA has seen a massive uptick in the so-called take fouls this season as teams take advantage of the strategic loophole.

The league has been focused on taking non-basketball plays out of the game in an effort for a more fan-friendly, faster-paced game. An edict for officials to stop calling fouls on unnatural shooting acts has been well-regarded among fans and is arguably the biggest factor in a leaguewide downtick in scoring.

Though some players have griped about changes perhaps going too far in the direction of no-calls, it's inarguable that they have led to a more watchable brand of basketball.

The elimination of take fouls would be another excellent step forward in that regard. Fast breaks have led to some of the best highlights the game has ever seen. Imagine if this iconic LeBron James-Dwyane Wade photo never took place because one of them was fouled 40 feet from the basket to avoid the break.

Take fouls make for sound strategy but create slower, less exciting basketball.