Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff Apologizes to Kyle Beach After Blackhawks Investigation

Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff was an assistant GM for the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010, the year in which former player Kyle Beach said then-video coach Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted him.

As part of a press conference with Jets executive chairman and governor Mark Chipman, Cheveldayoff gave his first public comments since Beach identified himself as the "John Doe" in a lawsuit against the Blackhawks.

"Kyle was failed by a system that should have helped him," Cheveldayoff said. "I'm sorry that my assumptions about that system were clearly not good enough."

Chipman said Cheveldayoff did not have a large role in the May 23 meeting when Chicago's top executives discussed the allegations and that he believes Cheveldayoff would have taken more action if he was fully aware of the scope.

"I commit to you today that I will use my influence within the National Hockey League to acknowledge that there are systemic problems that require systemic solutions," Chipman added.

He also expressed empathy and pointed to Beach's courage:

As for Cheveldayoff, he addressed his role in Chicago and some of the aftermath:

CBC noted that the Jets general manager held a meeting with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on Friday. The league determined Cheveldayoff was "not responsible for improper decisions" made by Chicago executives at the time even though the team did not take action until following the Stanley Cup playoff, which was weeks after the May 23 meeting.

The NHL called Cheveldayoff's participation at the meeting "extremely limited in scope and substance."

The league announced it fined Chicago $2 million following an investigation. General manager Stan Bowman and senior vice president of hockey operations Al MacIsaac both resigned.

Beach released a statement that thanked those who supported him but pointed out that "although the results of the private investigation have been released, and the Blackhawks have apologized, my battle is really just beginning as the Blackhawks continue to attempt to destroy my case in court."