Canucks' Bo Horvat Calls Out NHLPA Over Handling of Kyle Beach Allegations

Jeff Vinnick

Vancouver Canucks center Bo Horvat, who is also the team's player representative to the NHLPA, called out the organization for its handling of professional hockey player Kyle Beach's sexual assault allegations against ex-Chicago Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich.

Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet provided Horvat's comments:

Beach specifically called out NHLPA executive director Donald Fehr in an interview with TSN's Rick Westhead:

"I know I reported every single detail to an individual at the NHLPA, who I was put in contact with after," Beach said, per ESPN's Emily Kaplan.

"I believe two different people talked to Don Fehr. And for him to turn his back on the players when his one job is to protect the players at all costs, I don't know how that can be your leader. I don't know how he can be in charge."

Fehr has since recommended that the NHLPA hire an outside law firm to conduct an independent investigation into how the organization handled Beach's allegations, per Kaplan.

Beach's agent, Ross Gurney, said he placed a call to the NHLPA regarding Aldrich, who resigned from his position with the Blackhawks before working for USA Hockey at the 2011 Women's Under-18 World Championships.

“My purpose in calling the PA was to get a warning to USA Hockey,” Gurney said, per Westhead. “That is what I was directed to do by Kyle.”

Beach said that he spoke with Dr. Brian Shaw, a psychologist and program administrator with the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, but that nothing was done.

“Dr. Shaw told me [during a phone call] he would handle it and make sure that Team USA was aware that Brad Aldrich is a sexual predator,” Beach told TSN on Wednesday. "After that one conversation, the NHLPA cut me loose. I never heard from them again.”

Shaw declined to comment on the matter when TSN reached out.

"I want to be clear about memory bias and I have feelings of wanting to be fair and supportive of Kyle," Shaw said. "I'm not going to say anything else."

Following the forward's interview with TSN, Fehr released a statement in support of Beach while acknowledging the failures of the NHLPA to provide assistance:

"Kyle Beach has been through a horrific experience and has shown true courage in telling his story. There is no doubt that the system failed to support him in his time of need, and we are part of that system.

"In his media interview, Mr. Beach stated that several months after the incident he told someone at the NHLPA the details of what happened to him. He is referring to one of the program doctors with the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. While this program is confidential between players and the doctors, the grave nature of this incident should have resulted in further action on our part. The fact that it did not was a serious failure. I am truly sorry, and I am committed to making changes to ensure it does not happen again."

Chicago selected Beach 11th overall in the 2008 NHL draft. He's been a professional hockey player since 2009, when he first suited up for the AHL's Rockford IceHogs. Beach currently plays for Black Dragons Erfurt in the Oberliga in Germany.