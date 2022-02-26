Ben Simmons Rumors: Nets Star Has Sore Back Injury from Reconditioning Process

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons' attempt to round himself into playing shape has reportedly hit a speed bump.

Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, Simmons is dealing with back soreness that popped up during the reconditioning process.

Charania noted the issue will require "further strengthening of the area over a period of time" before he can return to action.

Nets head coach Steve Nash told reporters Saturday that Simmons had not yet taken part in a high-intensity workout since being acquired by the team.

Simmons still hasn't appeared in a game this season after a drama-filled start of the year.

The 25-year-old was traded to Brooklyn in a deadline deal that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. He was originally the subject of trade speculation throughout the offseason and eventually told the team he wanted to be traded.

After reporting to the squad during training camp, Simmons said in October he wasn't "mentally ready" to compete with the team. The absence extended the first four months of the year until the team finally agreed on a trade.

Brooklyn has remained patient with the talented player, keeping him out due to "return to competition reconditioning."

The Nets still need Simmons' production as the team tries to climb the standings in the Eastern Conference. They have lost eight of their last 10 games and are currently the No. 8 seed with a 31-29 overall record.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The three-time All-Star has proved he can be an impact player when healthy, averaging 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game in 2020-21 even in a down year. He was also named first-team All-Defense for the second season in a row.

Seth Curry and Patty Mills will continue to handle significant roles in the backcourt until Simmons is at full strength.