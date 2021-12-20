Warriors' Andrew Wiggins Enters NBA's Health and Safety Protocols

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins entered the NBA's health and safety protocols.

As a result, he'll miss Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings, and his status could be in doubt for Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies and a Christmas Day clash with the Phoenix Suns.

A knee issue also kept Wiggins out of the Warriors' 119-110 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

In 2021-22, the former Kansas Jayhawks star is averaging 18.7 points while shooting 42.2 percent from three-point range.

The 26-year-old has mostly avoided serious injuries in his NBA career, playing 71 of 72 games during the 2020-21 season with the Warriors. He missed just one total game in his first four seasons in the NBA, only dealing with minor issues in 2018-19 and 2019-20 with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

That durability has helped the 2014 No. 1 overall pick become an offensive weapon and reliable secondary scorer for Golden State.

During his first full season with the Warriors last year, Wiggins averaged 18.6 points while setting career highs with a .477 field goal percentage and .380 three-point percentage.

His 2.7 defensive win shares were also a personal best, per Basketball Reference.

However, the Warriors did add more perimeter depth this offseason, though Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. have battled injuries of their own.