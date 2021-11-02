Ben Simmons Rumors: 'Frustration Mounting' as 76ers PG Hasn't Accepted Off-Court Help

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

It had appeared there was a thawing in the relationship between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers after a summer of trade rumors and leaked stories about the power forward wanting to play elsewhere.

But that may have only been a temporary reprieve, as Simmons reportedly has remained fairly uncommunicative with the organization.

"There has been frustration mounting, according to people close to the situation, that Ben has not been accepting any of the help the team has offered him, in terms of helping him with his mental readiness," ESPN's Ramona Shelburne said on NBA Today Tuesday. "He has been working with mental health professionals through the Players' Association, but thus far I'm told he hasn't really kept the team in the loop on that."

She added that Simmons has done individual work with the team's position coaches but hasn't returned to working with the full team or offered the team updates on how he's preparing himself to return to game action. Shelburne said there is still no timeline on when he'll be ready to appear in games.

Simmons reportedly met with head coach Doc Rivers and his teammates two weeks ago and told them he was not yet ready to join the team, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Superstar Joel Embiid reportedly asked him why he wanted to be traded and Simmons responded that he didn't feel mentally ready to return to the team. His teammates, including Tobias Harris and Danny Green, reportedly told him they supported him and to take the time he needed.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

That followed the team kicking him out of a practice and suspending him for a game for not engaging in the drills he was asked to participate in.

"I thought he was a distraction," Rivers told reporters at the time. "I didn't think he wanted to do what everyone else was doing. It was early. It wasn't a big deal. I just told him he should leave then, and we went on with practice."

The Sixers have held a firm stance in Simmons' trade requests. With the power forward under contract for four more years, the team has maintained it won't be bullied into a bad trade.

"People should buckle in. This is going to go a long time. You're going to think I'm kidding, I'm not. This could (go on for) four years," 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said on 97.5 The Fanatic two weeks ago. "We're in the prime of Joel (Embiid's) career. ... Either Ben Simmons is playing for us, or we have to get back a difference-maker."

The issue is Simmons' trade value has arguably never been lower after his poor 2020-21 postseason. That, combined with Simmons making it readily apparent that he wants out, has cost the Sixers some leverage. Teams aren't going to make competitive offers if they believe the relationship between the Sixers and Simmons is unrepairable.

Instead, they'll make low-ball offers, hoping they can steal the young power forward. Philly, in turn, can afford to play hardball themselves, with Simmons under contract for four years. Thus, the standoff lives on.

And it appears that Simmons is hardly in a rush to return to the court in a Sixers uniform.