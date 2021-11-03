X

    Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro Pace Heat in 125-110 Win over Luka Doncic, Mavericks

    Erin WalshNovember 3, 2021

    Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

    The Miami Heat won their fifth straight game Tuesday with a 125-110 win over the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center to move to 6-1, matching their best start in franchise history

    Jimmy Butler continues to be a significant factor for the Heat early on this season, but big performances from Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo helped Miami overpower Luka Doncic and the Mavs.

    Notable Player Stats

    Jimmy Butler, SF, MIA:  23 PTS,  6 REB,  6 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK

    Luka Doncic, PG, DAL: 33 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST

    Tyler Herro, PG, MIA:  25 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST

    Jalen Brunson, SG, DAL: 25 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST

    Bam Adebayo, C, MIA:  22 PTS, 13 REB,  1 AST, 2 BLK

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Big Nights From Tyler Herro Are Becoming a Theme

    The Heat trailed by as many as 11 points in the first quarter, but Butler and Co. chipped away at the deficit and closed out the frame down just 30-24.

    Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT

    Hit him in stride <a href="https://t.co/W2kYyHvCil">pic.twitter.com/W2kYyHvCil</a>

    Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT

    The mechanic going to work in Dallas <a href="https://t.co/lPnzRRIffU">pic.twitter.com/lPnzRRIffU</a>

    Butler led all players in the first quarter with 12 points. However, he didn't get much production from Duncan Robinson, Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro. The trio combined for just seven points in the opening frame, which is uncharacteristic.

    Miami was able to tie things up with 8:04 remaining in the second quarter and eventually took the lead thanks to better performances from Herro and Lowry. Herro entered halftime with 17 points, while Lowry finished with 11 as they took the scoring load off of Butler.

    Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT

    This is HerroBall 👌👌 <a href="https://t.co/IOLVJSJZCm">pic.twitter.com/IOLVJSJZCm</a>

    NBA @NBA

    8 quick for Tyler Herro gives Miami the lead on TNT 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/JTiK2jfdmc">pic.twitter.com/JTiK2jfdmc</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Tyler Herro (15 in 2Q) is in the zone 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/MiamiHEAT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MiamiHEAT</a> 70<a href="https://twitter.com/dallasmavs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dallasmavs</a> 62<br><br>Halftime on TNT <a href="https://t.co/76JFJz4uJ6">pic.twitter.com/76JFJz4uJ6</a>

    Herro, Lowry and Co. continued to turn up the heat in the third quarter as Miami took a 99-88 lead into the fourth. However, it was Bam Adebayo who began to shine just after halftime, finishing with 16 points and seven rebounds through three quarters.

    NBA @NBA

    Lowry's been finding Bam all night 👀<a href="https://twitter.com/MiamiHEAT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MiamiHEAT</a> rolling on TNT <a href="https://t.co/CifbGYVk4I">pic.twitter.com/CifbGYVk4I</a>

    Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT

    These lobs are works of art <a href="https://t.co/tyQXM1BcPA">pic.twitter.com/tyQXM1BcPA</a>

    Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT

    this one too 😍 <a href="https://t.co/ZHUDD3FR8W">https://t.co/ZHUDD3FR8W</a> <a href="https://t.co/eTp8lcwu4n">pic.twitter.com/eTp8lcwu4n</a>

    Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT

    Jimmy put him in quicksand 🤭 <a href="https://t.co/tz3ZByc0A8">pic.twitter.com/tz3ZByc0A8</a>

    Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT

    Bam's 🎒 is getting deeper and deeper <a href="https://t.co/PK9jGuuDSB">pic.twitter.com/PK9jGuuDSB</a>

    Herro scored four points in the fourth quarter and finished the game shooting 3-of-6 from three.

    The 21-year-old's standout performance is just one of many for the former 13th overall pick this season.

    Herro entered Tuesday's contest averaging 22 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from deep.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Tyler Herro leads the league with 157 points off the bench.<br><br>The points gap between him and the 2nd best player (40) is bigger than the 2nd and 10th player. <a href="https://t.co/jk05R6tG0F">pic.twitter.com/jk05R6tG0F</a>

    If Herro can stay consistent this season, Miami will undoubtedly be one of the toughest teams to compete against in the Eastern Conference.

    Luka's Standout Showing Not Enough as Bench Falters 

    Doncic continued his hot start to the season against Miami on Tuesday night, and the Mavericks received equal production in the first from players like Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith.

    The Mavericks led by as many as 11 points in the opening frame before the Heat cut their lead to 30-24 entering the second quarter. While Doncic led Dallas with eight points in the quarter, Hardaway and Jalen Brunson finished with six points, while Finney-Smith tallied five.

    Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

    Straight hustle 😤<a href="https://twitter.com/luka7doncic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@luka7doncic</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/doefinney_10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@doefinney_10</a> <a href="https://t.co/dBM9oHa69q">pic.twitter.com/dBM9oHa69q</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Luka from DEEP ☔️<a href="https://twitter.com/dallasmavs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dallasmavs</a> heating up early on TNT <a href="https://t.co/k5FjD98hgm">pic.twitter.com/k5FjD98hgm</a>

    Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

    Doe pinned 'em 😳 <a href="https://t.co/1YOJDbyqQK">pic.twitter.com/1YOJDbyqQK</a>

    Hardaway and Brunson continued scoring at an equal rate in the second quarter, combining for 12 points. However, Doncic cooled off a bit, allowing Miami to take a 70-62 lead entering halftime.

    NBA @NBA

    How did this Luka pass find Dwight Powell!? <br><br>Late 2Q on TNT <a href="https://t.co/UmDWcUgobU">pic.twitter.com/UmDWcUgobU</a>

    The Mavs' starting lineup of Doncic, Hardway, Finney-Smith, Brunson and Dwight Powell played well throughout the night. However, Dallas' bench scoring was an issue as Reggie Bullock, Sterling Brown, Frank Ntilikina, Willie Cauley-Stein and Boban Marjanovic combined for just 18 points.

    Meanwhile, Miami's bench of Herro, Dewayne Dedmon, Caleb Martin and Markieff Morris combined for 46 points, which proved to be a difference-maker for the Heat.

    Miami's three-point shooting was also far better than Dallas' accuracy from long range. The Heat made 13-of-25 shots (52 percent) from deep, while the Mavs were just 14-of-42 (33.3 percent).

    What's Next?

    The Mavericks will be on the road Wednesday to take on the San Antonio Spurs, while the Heat will be off before hosting the struggling Boston Celtics on Thursday. 

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!