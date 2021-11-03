Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro Pace Heat in 125-110 Win over Luka Doncic, Mavericks

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The Miami Heat won their fifth straight game Tuesday with a 125-110 win over the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center to move to 6-1, matching their best start in franchise history.

Jimmy Butler continues to be a significant factor for the Heat early on this season, but big performances from Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo helped Miami overpower Luka Doncic and the Mavs.

Notable Player Stats

Jimmy Butler, SF, MIA: 23 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK

Luka Doncic, PG, DAL: 33 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST

Tyler Herro, PG, MIA: 25 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST

Jalen Brunson, SG, DAL: 25 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST

Bam Adebayo, C, MIA: 22 PTS, 13 REB, 1 AST, 2 BLK

Big Nights From Tyler Herro Are Becoming a Theme



The Heat trailed by as many as 11 points in the first quarter, but Butler and Co. chipped away at the deficit and closed out the frame down just 30-24.

Butler led all players in the first quarter with 12 points. However, he didn't get much production from Duncan Robinson, Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro. The trio combined for just seven points in the opening frame, which is uncharacteristic.

Miami was able to tie things up with 8:04 remaining in the second quarter and eventually took the lead thanks to better performances from Herro and Lowry. Herro entered halftime with 17 points, while Lowry finished with 11 as they took the scoring load off of Butler.

Herro, Lowry and Co. continued to turn up the heat in the third quarter as Miami took a 99-88 lead into the fourth. However, it was Bam Adebayo who began to shine just after halftime, finishing with 16 points and seven rebounds through three quarters.

Herro scored four points in the fourth quarter and finished the game shooting 3-of-6 from three.

The 21-year-old's standout performance is just one of many for the former 13th overall pick this season.

Herro entered Tuesday's contest averaging 22 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from deep.

If Herro can stay consistent this season, Miami will undoubtedly be one of the toughest teams to compete against in the Eastern Conference.

Luka's Standout Showing Not Enough as Bench Falters



Doncic continued his hot start to the season against Miami on Tuesday night, and the Mavericks received equal production in the first from players like Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith.

The Mavericks led by as many as 11 points in the opening frame before the Heat cut their lead to 30-24 entering the second quarter. While Doncic led Dallas with eight points in the quarter, Hardaway and Jalen Brunson finished with six points, while Finney-Smith tallied five.

Hardaway and Brunson continued scoring at an equal rate in the second quarter, combining for 12 points. However, Doncic cooled off a bit, allowing Miami to take a 70-62 lead entering halftime.

The Mavs' starting lineup of Doncic, Hardway, Finney-Smith, Brunson and Dwight Powell played well throughout the night. However, Dallas' bench scoring was an issue as Reggie Bullock, Sterling Brown, Frank Ntilikina, Willie Cauley-Stein and Boban Marjanovic combined for just 18 points.

Meanwhile, Miami's bench of Herro, Dewayne Dedmon, Caleb Martin and Markieff Morris combined for 46 points, which proved to be a difference-maker for the Heat.

Miami's three-point shooting was also far better than Dallas' accuracy from long range. The Heat made 13-of-25 shots (52 percent) from deep, while the Mavs were just 14-of-42 (33.3 percent).

What's Next?

The Mavericks will be on the road Wednesday to take on the San Antonio Spurs, while the Heat will be off before hosting the struggling Boston Celtics on Thursday.