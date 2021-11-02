Warriors' Draymond Green Discusses His Jump Shot: 'I Can Shoot the S--t Out the Ball'

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is never one to lack confidence in himself and his ability on the basketball court.

Speaking to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Green likes where his jump shot is at in the early going of the 2021-22 season.

“The shot feels pretty good,” he said. “I think when you go so long without shooting, it’s a mental hurdle you have to get over. I’ll say that’s where I am. But I can shoot the s--t out the ball. I know that.”

