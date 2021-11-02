Von Miller Rumors: Cowboys, Bills Had Interest in Ex-Broncos Star Before Rams Trade

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Before the Los Angeles Rams acquired Von Miller, at least two other playoff contenders made an inquiry to the Denver Broncos.

The Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills had interest in the eight-time Pro Bowler, per Peter Schrager of Fox Sports (h/t Sosa Kremenjas of Pro Football Focus),

The Rams announced on Monday they sent a second- and third-round draft pick in 2022 to the Broncos in exchange for Miller.

The L.A. Rams, Dallas and Buffalo have clearly established themselves as Super Bowl contenders this season.

Based on team sack totals, the Cowboys (6-1) seemed to have the greatest need for Miller's particular skill set. They are tied for 28th in the NFL with 12 sacks, led by Randy Gregory with five.

Things look better for the Cowboys defensive line using ESPN's pass-rushing win-rate metric. They are tied for ninth in that category at 44 percent.

The Rams lead the NFL in sacks (25) and are third in pass-rushing win rate at 52 percent. The Bills (5-2) rank 17th in pass-rushing win rate (41 percent) and are tied for 20th in sacks (16).

Per Pro Football Focus, Miller ranks seventh among edge defenders in overall grade (85.6) and 11th in total pressures (28).

The 32-year-old has slowed down after a strong start to the season. He recorded seven quarterback hits and 4.5 sacks in the Broncos' first four games. The 2011 No. 2 overall draft pick out of Texas A&M only has two quarterback hits and no sacks in the past three games.

Moving to the Rams and playing with Aaron Donald should open up more opportunities for Miller to get after opposing quarterbacks.

The Rams (7-1) are tied with the Arizona Cardinals atop the NFC West. Their move to acquire Miller is a clear indication that they are taking advantage of their window to win a Super Bowl this season.