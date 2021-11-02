Joe Judge Says Giants Have Had Malfunctioning Headsets in Every Game This Year

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Following Monday night's narrow 20-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants head coach Joe Judge said the G-Men dealt with headset malfunctions during the defeat and every other game this season.

According to Tom Rock of Newsday, Judge said:

"It's happened in every game so far. We deal with the league and they keep telling us there are different software updates, but we had to call two timeouts today because we're trying to send the deals in personnel-wise and we have half the headsets aren't getting any reception. ... Whatever the issue with that is, the people involved with that had better get it fixed fast."

The Giants only had one timeout to save some clock during the Chiefs' go-ahead field-goal drive late in the fourth quarter and had no timeouts remaining when their offense took control of the ball with just over one minute remaining in regulation.

A sack of quarterback Daniel Jones on second down sent the Giants scrambling, and they were unable to recover, as Jones was sacked again on fourth down to effectively end the game.

With the loss to Kansas City, the Giants fell to 2-6 on the season and now find themselves 4.5 games behind the Dallas Cowboys for first place in the NFC East.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Judge is in his second season as head coach of the Giants, and they are just 8-16 under him. If the team continues its current downward trajectory, it's possible New York could be back on the hunt for a new head coach at the conclusion of the 2021 season.

Whether the clock-management issues in Monday's game were due to Judge or the headsets, they unquestionably played a role in a possible season-saving upset.

In addition to long-term questions involving Judge and Jones, the Giants are dealing with myriad injuries to skill-position players.

Running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Kenny Golladay both missed their third consecutive game Monday, while wideouts Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney both got banged up during the contest.

Things don't figure to get any easier for the Giants either, as they will face a Las Vegas Raiders team currently in the playoffs on Sunday followed by a bye week and then a road game against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Those games will be massive challenges for the G-Men with or without operating headsets, and they could play a big role in deciding whether Judge and Jones will remain with the organization moving forward.