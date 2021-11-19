Allen Robinson Doubtful for Bears vs. Ravens With Hamstring Injury

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

The Chicago Bears listed wide receiver Allen Robinson as doubtful for Sunday's Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens because of a hamstring injury.

The 28-year-old has dealt with injury concerns at times throughout his career. He played just one game in 2017 because of a torn ACL and missed time in 2018 with groin and rib issues.

Still, Robinson appeared in all 16 games last year and tallied 102 catches for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns. He was a bright spot in the team's offense but has struggled with consistency in 2021 on his way to 30 receptions for 339 yards and one score across nine appearances.

The Bears have often struggled to score even when the Penn State product is healthy and on the field during his time with the team, so doing so without him will be a significant challenge.

With Robinson sidelined, it will be up to Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin and Damiere Byrd to take over at the wide receiver position. Expect tight ends Jimmy Graham and Cole Kmet to be even more involved in the aerial attack as well.

Not having their top receiver available is a key setback for a Bears team needing a surge in the second half of the regular season following a 3-6 start.