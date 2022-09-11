Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott Avoided Foot Injury Scare After QB 'Felt Something Pop'

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys had a "scare" with quarterback Dak Prescott ahead of their season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer.

Glazer reported Sunday that Prescott "felt like something popped" at the start of Thursday's practice. Subsequent X-rays on his foot were negative.

A calf issue ruled the two-time Pro Bowler out for Dallas' Week 8 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings last year, but the Cowboys still picked up a 20-16 win thanks to Cooper Rush's 325 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Rush's heroics made for a great story, but nobody questioned Prescott's value to the offense.

After a fractured ankle and dislocation ended his 2020 season, the 28-year-old didn't miss a beat in 2021. In 16 games, he threw for 4,449 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 68.8 percent of his passes.

The larger questions about Dallas and its starting quarterback reemerged, however, after the team lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Prescott is nonetheless significantly better than any alternative the Cowboys can throw out there. None of Rush, Will Grier or Ben DiNucci will inspire much confidence if one has to be deputized as Prescott's replacement.

After an offseason in which the franchise was unable to make many upgrades, its fortunes might hinge even larger on Prescott's performance for better or worse.