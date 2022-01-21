Cowboys' Jerry Jones: 'I Sure Do' Believe Dak Prescott Can Win a Super Bowl

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Despite a disappointing playoff performance, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn't wavering in his support of Dak Prescott.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan on Friday (h/t Calvin Watkins of DallasCowboys.com), Jones said "I sure do" when asked if he thinks Prescott can win a Super Bowl.

This season was certainly a success for Prescott and the Cowboys. He was fantastic in his comeback from the compound fracture and dislocated ankle he suffered in Week 5 last year.

Dallas finally signed Prescott to a long-term extension last offseason after he played the 2020 season on the franchise tag. He got a four-year, $160 million contract in March.

Prescott set a franchise single-season record with 37 touchdown passes in 2021. He also ranked fourth in the NFL in completion percentage (68.8) and seventh in passing yards (4,449).

The Cowboys won the NFC East and made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. They finished first in the NFL in total DVOA and weighted DVOA, per Football Outsiders.

Hope was incredibly high for the Cowboys going into the playoffs, but they were unable to meet those expectations with a 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card game.

The end of the game saw the Cowboys unable to spike the ball to stop the clock before time expired after Prescott gained 17 yards on a designed quarterback run.

Prescott finished the game 23-of-43 for 254 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The 28-year-old is now 1-3 in his playoff career with a 60.96 completion percentage, 1,048 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in four games.