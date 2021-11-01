Celtics Rumors: Romeo Langford, Grant Williams Have Contract Options Picked Up

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics have reportedly picked up the fourth-year options for both Grant Williams and Romeo Langford.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news on Langford while Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported Williams' deal. Langford will make $5.6 million in 2022-23 while Williams will earn $4.3 million, per Spotrac. The team also picked up Payton Pritchard's third-year option for the 2022-23 season, per Wojnarowski.

Both Williams and Langford were first-round picks in the 2019 draft but had limited production in their first two seasons, creating doubt surrounding their futures with the organization beyond this season.

The moves will lock up the two rotational players for at least another year before they can become restricted free agents in 2023.

Williams has seemingly already taken a leap this season with averages of 9.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. He is averaging 22.8 minutes per game in six appearances (two starts) while contributing from the perimeter with a 10-of-20 three-point mark in 2021-22.

The forward had been a reliable rotational player in his first two years but only averaged 4.0 points per game.

Langford had also struggled offensively despite a reputation as a top scorer coming out of Indiana. The guard averaged 2.7 points across 50 appearances in the past two years, shooting 35.3 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 22-year-old has looked better early this year with 6.0 points per game in three appearances, shooting 4-of-8 from deep.

Boston remains in need of scoring depth behind Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Dennis Schroder, which could create a longer leash for a high-upside player like Langford.