Nets' Kevin Durant Ejected After Flagrant-2 Foul on Pistons' Kelly Olynyk

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant's night was cut short in Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons.

During the third quarter, Durant apparently grew frustrated with Pistons big man Kelly Olynyk and shoved him to the floor. Durant also appeared to catch Olynyk with an elbow to the face, and he was ejected from the game.

Durant scored 23 points on 10-of-13 shooting prior to his ejection. The Nets held a 17-point lead when he got called for the flagrant-2 foul.

The Nets entered Sunday's game with a 3-3 record, which placed them second-to-last in the Atlantic Division.

Entering this year with lofty expectations, Brooklyn hasn't looked like the title contender it was projected to be. The Nets averaged 102.5 points through six games, which ranked 25th in the NBA. The team has hardly picked up the slack on defense, either, ranking 15th with opponents averaging 106.8 points.

Durant has looked like he's in vintage form early on. He entered Sunday ranked third in the NBA with 28.5 points per game and he also leads Brooklyn in rebounding (10.2). But Durant hasn't gotten the help he needs for the Nets to be successful.

Fellow All-Star James Harden has been off to a slow start to the season with 18.7 points and 8.0 assists. He hasn't looked like his old self as he's been working his way back from a hamstring injury that limited him for much of last season.

The Nets are also without All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, who remains away from the team while he's unvaccinated against COVID-19.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Sunday's ejection was Durant's second straight game with an incident. He was fined $25,000 by the NBA for throwing the ball into the stands in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers.